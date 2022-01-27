CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon out on bond for murder has been arrested for his involvement in the Clarksville Waffle House shooting.

The Clarksville Police Department says 28-year-old Mark “Bubba Rachi” Ellis was arrested Tuesday for being involved in the shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Waffle House in the 1600 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

While serving an arrest warrant, officers found Ellis with a loaded firearm and a felony amount of narcotics with him. He was previously convicted of a violent felony and Tennessee law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm.

A grand jury indicted Ellis in July 2021 for a homicide that happened in June 2018. He was arrested on July 22, 2021 and made bond in August 2021. At the time of the Waffle House shooting, he was awaiting trial for the June 2018 homicide.

Ellis now faces two new charges of a felon in possession of a firearm. He has also been charged with possession for resale (narcotics), simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He also has a federal detainer, meaning he is scheduled to be transferred into federal custody.

Police say the investigation into the Waffle House shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656 ext. 5645. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.