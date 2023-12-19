CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some survivors of this month’s deadly tornado in Clarksville are getting a new start thanks to the generosity of the community. This after tenants of GVA Clarksville Management said they were given 24 hours to clear their apartments.

“We had to leave a lot of stuff. I had to throw away a lot of stuff to try to get out before the 24 hours,” Romandia Bowen explained with tears in her eyes.

The mother of two children was one of many who received an email last Tuesday from the management company giving tenants 24 hours to get all of their belongings out or they would be “discarded.” News that left those like attorney Rosemary Calcese in disbelief.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“I have never seen a company act so grossly and so disconnected from humanity in this situation, as I’ve seen and I’ve worked in real estate 16 years. Never have I seen somebody that was just so oblivious and uncaring, as I did with this incident here, and displacing these people that were immediately homeless,” said Calcese.

Although many of the tenants had already been impacted, Calcese stepped in, filing a temporary restraining order (TRO) and an injunction. Calcese said that put the landlord on notice that they are not able to touch any of the personal belongings until a TRO hearing is held.

“They stepped in and helped when it didn’t seem like there was anyone wanting to go that far to, you know, to help us,” said Latoya Outlaw who was also among the tenants told they had to get out.

With the nonprofit organization YAIPak serving as the connector for everyone offering to help, the compassion didn’t stop there. Calcese said those like state representative, Jeff Burkhart (R-Clarksville), provided housing and hooked up utilities, while others like Kara Short donated tens of thousands of dollars through her Living Hope church family.

“They were donated $25,000 by another church out of Kentucky,” she explained, “Churches, random people have come together to donate, food supplies, housing to people that they don’t even know and I’m so thankful and fortunate to live in a city whose leadership cares so much about its people, whose leadership also wants to make sure that the quality of life is preserved for the people who have been devastatingly impacted and I’m just thankful that I’m able to help with this and be a part of this team that is doing such amazing things,” said Hope.

Calcese said the donation will go to covering rent in the coming months. Furniture and food were also donated to the survivors.

“They are angels here on earth. I will actually be able to be in my home for Christmas when I had no idea where I was going to be,” said Outlaw.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Calcese said while they have been able to help 20 families so far, there are more going through the approval process and that they have the means to help others who may have been impacted by the tornado.

Rep. Burkhart sent the following statement on the situation:

“This was an extremely unfortunate situation. We worked hard to get everybody involved moved to different locations. The tornado that tore through our community was devastating, but we are all pitching in to do our part. As a representative and a resident of Clarksville, I felt moved to help these people when they needed it most.”

News 2 reached out again to GVA Clarksville for comment but have yet to hear back.