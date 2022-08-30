CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Football fans in Clarksville will now have new rules to follow if they want to see their players on the gridiron.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced all spectators at football games for the district will have to follow a clear bag policy. Like many professional and college football stadiums, all Clarksville high school football games will now have a clear bag policy, effective immediately.

The school system said it strongly encourages spectators to forgo a bag altogether, but if they bring one, it must meet the following guidelines:

One clear tote bag (plastic, vinyl or PVC) per person will be permitted. The totes should not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, and schools have the discretion to prohibit any oversized clear tote bags.

One 1-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziplock or similar) per person is permitted.

Clear bags cannot be tinted or have large graphics that obstruct visibility.

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bag.

All bags will be subject to search.

In addition to the new clear bag policy, several types of items, including purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind and computer bags are now prohibited at the games.

There are exceptions for students participating in the athletic events, such as the student athletes, cheerleaders and musicians, as well as the officials and school employees. Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are also permitted per the new policy.

There is also a new adult supervision policy, which details any middle school-aged or younger must be accompanied by an adult—preferably a parent or guardian—in order to enter the game.

High school-aged students from the home school, visiting school or community may attend the event without adult supervision, per the policy.

Anyone who violates the new policy may also be removed from the game and may be banned from future events. Law enforcement and/or school officials will contact the parents or guardians of juveniles or students, and there could be school-based or criminal consequences for some offenses of the student code of conduct or violations of the law.

Additionally, CMCSS officials say they will continue to enforce a no reentry policy at all athletic event venues, including football stadiums. Any spectator who leaves the venue will not be readmitted unless there are extenuating circumstances as approved by school officials.

All spectators must purchase tickets for athletic events through GoFan, officials said, and no tickets will be sold on-site.

In collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville Police Department, the school system will have an increased law enforcement presence at all athletic events, including in the venue itself and around the campus. All persons, personal items and vehicles will be subject to searches on school property.

Finally, the school system announced, there may be times when sporting events will have limited capacity in order to work with the availability of law enforcement and emergency medical services, as well as anything deemed a safety or security risk. The district steams most high school athletic events online through the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network for those who are unable to attend the games in person.

CMCSS officials say while the new policies apply only to high school football games due to the number of attendees, they may be extended to cover other sporting events at different levels their discretion.

“Policies for other athletic events at the high school and middle school levels will be evaluated and communicated ahead of those seasons,” said Anthony D. Johnson, Chief Communications Officer.