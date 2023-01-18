CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mandatory water restrictions that were implemented in Clarksville have now been downgraded to voluntary as crews complete their work to a water main break.

On Monday, Jan.16, Clarksville Gas & Water issued mandatory water restrictions to residents due to a water transmission line that broke.

The City of Clarksville announced that the goal of the restrictions were to reduce usage by 10% in total gallons per capita as the 30-inch line break caused water outages and low water pressure.

“I ask Clarksville citizens to please limit their water use to only necessary usage such as drinking, cooking, bathing and flushing toilets until the repair is complete,” said Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins.

Students in the Clarksville Montgomery County school district spent Tuesday at home due to the break, but returned to school on Wednesday.

Crews with Clarksville Gas & Water completed their repair work Tuesday, which allowed restrictions to downgrade.

Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins says water levels should return back to normal in the coming days.

“The downgrade to voluntary water restrictions will help us return to adequate water supply levels in the system in order to meet normal daily demand,” said Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins. “It will also allow time to evaluate the full water system for any unforeseen issues since the line repair.”

Residents are asked to do the following to the following voluntary actions:

Reduction in frequency of watering landscaping.

Only initial filling of ornamental fountains.

Reduction in frequency of washing or rinsing of vehicles and recommend use of bucket/container, hand-held hose with positive shut-off or commercial car wash.

Reduction in frequency of recreational use.

The city says the water is safe to drink and meets established state and federal regulation.