CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders are out in full force in Clarksville after severe weather rolled through the area Saturday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Montgomery County, as well as Cheatham, Dickson, and Robertson counties, until 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Clarksville Police Department announced that its officers, as well as members of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services, were responding to multiple locations in the northern part of Clarksville due to extensive damage from the tornado that touched down at approximately 1:35 p.m.

“Clarksville-area residents, PLEASE stay out of the way of any emergency first responders who are on, or headed to the scene of, afternoon storm damage in our area,” the City of Clarksville posted on social media.

City officials told News 2 the tornado touched down on Garrettsburg Road, but it did not cause any fatalities or trap anyone. However, utilities are off in some areas, and fallen trees are causing issues.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed several houses in the Hand Estates area were damaged near Garrettsburg Road after the tornado touched down in the area. Law enforcement and emergency crews searched the area to find residents and ensure there safety.

“Due to potential dangers from the weather, downed power lines, and debris, we asked that the community shelter in place and stay off the roadways,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Then, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Montgomery County reported a confirmed tornado was spotted 16 miles south of Clarksville, moving northeast at 45 mph.

According to police, as of 3:49 p.m., Fort Campbell Boulevard is shut down at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, with traffic being diverted onto the 101st.

In addition, Pisgah Elementary School was set to be a shelter, but since it doesn’t have power, the shelter will now be at Northeast High School.

Just after 4 p.m., Montgomery County officials told News 2 that first responders are currently in the “search and rescue phase” following the tornado activity, which destroyed multiple structures.

Crews are reportedly searching homes for anyone who may have been trapped or injured, especially since there are confirmed injuries, but there are no confirmed casualties or missing persons at this time.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” Michelle Newell, the public information officer for the Montgomery County government, said in a statement. “Public Safety personnel are requesting that people stay off the roads so first responders can move about freely and access those who need help faster.”

News 2 took and received the following photos of damage from Clarksville:

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

