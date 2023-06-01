CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are wanting the public’s help in finding a missing teenager, who was last seen May 24, 2023.
According to police, Shiloh Moeder was last seen at his residence on Stillwood Drive more than a week ago.
They believe the 17-year-old is a runaway who could be in a 2017 Kia Forte with the Tennessee tag BVM-1721.
Police describe him as a white male, weighing about 120lbs. at 5’2″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Howard at (931) 648-0656, ext. 6662.