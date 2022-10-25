CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

On Monday at 3:40 p.m., police say Jordan Jackson took a victim at gunpoint and forced them into a gray or silver SUV.

Jackson reportedly drove the victim to another location, robbed them and let them go.

He is described as 6’4″ and 185 pounds.

If you see Jackson, you are asked to call 911 immediately or reach out to Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656 ext 5223.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or by going online to submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.