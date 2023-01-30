CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With multiple rounds of wintry precipitation in the forecast this week in Middle Tennessee communities are preparing for the worst.

Clarksville Street Department has been getting its salt trucks ready to hit the road as the area will be in a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 9 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday. Ice accumulation is possible.

“We are all familiar with winter weather and our folks at the Street Department are ready,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts in a news release. “As always, give our trucks and plows, and our police and fire department equipment a wide berth to do their jobs, and slow down to arrive safely.”

Road departments are monitoring the possibility of deteriorating road conditions that could impact the morning commute on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The second round of winter weather is expected Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain is predicted. That could possibly turn into a wintry mix that continues into early Wednesday morning.

In addition to the Clarksville Street Department treating roads, TDOT crews are also on standby to clear state highways.

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads if at all possible, especially if the forecast proves accurate.

“I strongly recommend staying off the roads during this wintry weather. If you must drive, please use extreme caution with our fellow citizens and when traveling near our operators. Stay home and stay safe,” said City Streets Director Ihab Habib in a news release.