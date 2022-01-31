CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A case involving a Clarksville woman accused of killing her husband will proceed to a Grand Jury following a hearing on Monday.

Thirty-two-year-old Theary Lim has been charged with criminal homicide after her husband, 38-year-old Sothon In, was found shot and killed in their home on Ladd Drive.

Lim’s case will be sent to the Grand Jury, which will decide whether to indict her for criminal homicide. The decision could take several weeks.

In was a U.S. Army veteran who had recently moved to Clarksville with Lim and their two children. He also had three other children.

His brother and military comrades remember In as a fearless soldier with an artistic side who loved to take photographs.

In’s family plans to hold a funeral for him in California, where he previously lived, and eventually lay him to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.