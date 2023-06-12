CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday, March 18 in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said Khalil Titington was one of several people identified as possible suspects 11 days after the shooting in Clarksville’s Summit Heights neighborhood. Titington’s sister, who reportedly was also a suspect, was arrested in late March.

According to police, on March 18 a woman was shot once in the back and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said after the shooting Titington had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.

Khalil Titington (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

On Monday, June 12, police reported Titington was taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.