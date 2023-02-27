CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crashes continue to plague Clarksville, as more people move to the city. Already this year, police report 921 crashes within the first two months of 2023.

“Any crash is not good. We’re always hoping that the numbers will go down,” said Scott Beaubien, Public Information Officer for the Clarksville Police Department.

Roads of top concern continue to be Ft. Campbell Boulevard, which has seen 73 crashes so far this year, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, with 110 crashes, State Route 374 with 29 crashes, Tiny Town Road with 61 crashes and Madison Street with 53 crashes.

Beaubien named some of the top contributing factors to wrecks police are responding to.

“Improper lane change, distracted driving, there’s still a lot of people on their phones, and just preoccupied with something else going on instead of paying attention to the road,” Beaubien said.

Putting these numbers into perspective, police say things could be worse. Last year, Clarksville saw 7,244 crashes, or roughly 600 a month. With 921 crashes so far this year, the monthly average is down to roughly 460.

“Clarksville is booming, it’s growing, so with more people on the roads now, statistically speaking, the chances of getting into an accident increase,” Beaubien said.

As of Monday afternoon, the city had seen 130 crashes with injuries, in addition to two that were fatal.

“Pay attention, again, because [there’s] families, there’s kids in the car, you know. Somebody’s expecting them to get somewhere. So we just want to make sure people pay attention and be careful.”

One crash of particular concern for Clarksville police was a motorcycle hit-and-run on Feb. 19 on Madison Street. Police are still looking for the driver responsible for that incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Clarksville police at (931) 648-0656.