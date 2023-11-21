CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four administrators at a Clarksville middle school have been relieved of their duties and reassigned to different positions after reportedly drinking off campus before returning for a basketball game.

According to our partners at Clarksville Now, four top administrators at New Providence Middle School were consuming alcohol at a restaurant and then returned to the school building under the influence while a basketball game was in session.

The administrators have been identified as Principal Richard Frost and Assistant Principals Megan Groene, Taylor Massie, and Kelli Lorton. Lorton was also the athletic director and was assigned to attend the basketball game that started at 4:30 p.m., but instead returned to the school building at around 8 p.m. with Frost, Groene, and Massie after the four of them drank at the restaurant for nearly four hours.

Letters of reprimand also include reports of driving over a curb, honking a car horn in the parking lot, slurred speech, and handling concession stand money.

All four were suspended for one day and will be reassigned to other teaching positions within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

CMCSS’s note to parents said the positions of principal and assistant principals were posted Tuesday. Officials are now looking for candidates to fill the positions.