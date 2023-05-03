NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville psychiatrist pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.

The Department of Justice said Dr. James Dodson, 57, pleaded guilty to making false statements to Medicare and TRICARE in connection with two types of criminal activity. Dr. Dodson reportedly caused his practice, Clarksville Behavioral Health (CBH), to submit claims for services he did not provide. Between Aug. 16, 2016, and Dec. 10. 2018, he reportedly made CBH submit claims for over 24 hours of services per day.

Between May 2018 and October 2020, Dr. Dodson reportedly caused CBH to falsely represent to TRICARE that other CBH providers were certified by TRICARE when they were not. In order for TRICARE to pay a claim for the services of a provider, TRICARE regulations require that the provider be certified by TRICARE.

In May 2018, CBH offered to repay about $135,400 to TRICARE due to prior claims that had been rendered by non-TRICARE certified providers. Dr. Dodson reportedly made CBH continue submitting claims to TRICARE, saying providers at his practice were TRICARE-certified when they were not.

Dodson will be sentenced on Sept. 27, 2023. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.