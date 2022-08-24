CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are urging drivers to use caution after more than a dozen motorcycle crashes in the month of August.

“When the call comes out over the radio that a vehicle crash involves a motorcycle, you automatically think the worst because you just know that there’s the chance of them being seriously injured,” said Scott Beaubien, public information officer with the Clarksville Police Department. “There’s always the hope that when you get there it’s not going to be a very bad crash. Unfortunately, for two folks it was a fatality this month.”

Clarksville has seen 13 motorcycle crashes so far this month, including eight injuries.

So far this year, they’ve seen 97 crashes involving motorcycles, 60 of which had injuries and a total of six fatalities.

“The big thing is to look twice to make sure there’s no oncoming traffic,” Beaubien said. “Recently, we’ve had two vehicles that have turned in front of the motorcycle. They said that either they didn’t see the motorcyclist coming or they may blend in with the background and they just aren’t as visible.”

Police are urging drivers to consider using their headlights all the time.

“If somebody has their headlights on, it’s easier to see, even during the daytime. Motorcycles, if they’ll have their headlights on as well, just makes them more visible,” Beaubien said.

As always, police remind drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road. You can travel the length of a football field in the time it takes to look down and respond to a text.