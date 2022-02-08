CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in learning more information about an August homicide that claimed the life of 32-year-old Emmanual Tyson.

On August 20, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of 9th and Shearor Street. Police said they found Tyson and another man shot.

Two 16-year-old juveniles were charged with homicide following the incident, however, detectives believed other individuals were involved.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to reach out to Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5224. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477 and may also qualify for a cash reward.