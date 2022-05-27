CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two runaway juveniles, 17-year-old Alicia Johnson and 17-year old Kayle O’Neal.

Alicia was last seen May 22 around 8 p.m., while Kayle was last seen May 21. Both girls attend Northwest High School and did not show up for classes this week. It is believed the two are together.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Alicia has four butterfly tattoos on her right hand, and Kayle has dyed red hair. There is no current clothing description.

Anyone with any information as to their whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check or contact Detective Spears at 931-648-0656 ext. 5607.