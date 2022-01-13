CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked the public for their help in locating a runaway teen girl.

Officials said Kiara Moton, 15, was last seen at her home on Elmont Drive on Monday.



Kiara Moton (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

According to CPD, she was wearing a blue and white tie-dye hoodie at the time along with tights. Moton is described as being 5’6” tall, weighing 145 pounds, with straight brown hair down to her chin.

Anyone with information on Moton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538.