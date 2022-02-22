CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

Jordan Lovvo, 17, was last seen on Feb. 18 around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Peachers Drive.

Jordan is 5’6″, weighs approximately 100 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a black tank top and black shorts.

Police say Jordan identifies as a male and will only answer when addressed as “Atlas Aether Lavvo.”

He is known to have friends in the Hermitage and Mt. Juliet area.

If you have seen Jordan or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Vanatta at (931) 648-0656.