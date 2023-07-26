CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen nearly three months ago.

Cynthia Hale, 66, was reported missing on July 20, according to Clarksville police. She was last seen at her home on Shearon Lane back in April.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Hale is described as five feet five inches tall, 150 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair.

Anyone who sees Hale of knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656.