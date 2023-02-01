CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Michael Wellington, 50, was reported missing on Jan. 29, but police say he has not been heard from or seen since Jan. 21.

Wellington was last seen leaving his workplace on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

He is 5’10”, weighs about 230 pounds and may be driving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Tennessee tag 010-BDHV.

Anyone who sees Wellington or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check his welfare.

If you have additional information about his disappearance, you can reach out to Detective Spears at (931) 648-0656, ext 5706.