CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has some medical conditions.

Police said 39-year-old Rorey Mullins last spoke to his family on Friday, Sept. 22, and said his phone was turned off.

Rorey is known to frequent the hotels around Exit 4 or Exit 11, according to investigators.

He is 6’2″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Billotte at 931-648-0656 ext. 5694.