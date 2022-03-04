CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 82-year-old woman.

Police sat Gudrun Collins was last seen at her home on Bagwell Drive Thursday at around noon. She may be driving a blue four door 1994 Honda Civic with Tennessee tag 977-KVG. The car also has some visible damage.

Collins is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The only places she is known to frequent on her own are the Publix on Madison Street and the commissary on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.