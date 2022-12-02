CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Clarksville are asking for the community’s help tracking down a man wanted for domestic assault, as well as other charges.

The Clarksville Police Department said 27-year-old Dervon Renwilk McWaine has several warrants for his arrest, including aggravated domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and driving on a revoked license.

Dervon Renwilk McWaine (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) Dervon Renwilk McWaine (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Officials described McWaine as being 5-feet 11-inches tall, approximately 230 pounds, and possibly in a white Volkwagen Jetta with Tennessee tag 528-BCJF.

According to police, McWaine should be considered armed, so if you see him, you are urged not to approach him. Instead, anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you want to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online to submit a tip.