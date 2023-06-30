CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Police said 33-year-old Antonio Dooley is known to frequent the Lincoln Homes area and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to authorities, Dooley is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Antonio Dooley (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone who sees or has information on Antonio Dooley is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692 or Sgt. Chaney at ext. 5180.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.