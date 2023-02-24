CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for two men accused of separate auto thefts.

Christopher Tisdell, 22, of Clarksville, and Avunt Oldham, 19, of Nashville, are both facing charges in Clarksville.

Tisdell has a warrant for stealing a motorcycle on Jan. 8.

Christopher Tisdell (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

He is currently out of jail on bond for previous charges in connection with the theft of a vehicle in November 2022. Tisdell is charged with stealing a Mazda CX-5 on Nov. 27, and that case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Tisdell is said to have ties to Ismail Green, who was arrested Thursday for theft of a motor vehicle.

Oldham’s warrant is in connection with the theft of a Chevrolet Malibu on Jan. 31. The vehicle was recovered on Feb. 3 by Metro police in Nashville.

Avunt Oldham (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Oldham also has a previous charge for stealing a Dodge Durango in April 2022. That case was bound over to the grand jury in December 2022.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Billotte at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5694.

You can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.