CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Tristan Casey, 16, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Aug.28 near his home located on Stillwood Drive, according to officials.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities reported Tristan is described as six feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Clarksville police said anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Adair at (931) 648-0656.