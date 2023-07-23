CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home nearly a month ago.

Emya Woods was last seen on camera leaving her home just before midnight on June 24, according to Clarksville police.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities said Woods was wearing a brown crop top with gray shorts when she was last seen.

On Friday, July 21, detectives announced they received information that Woods may be in the Caldwell Lane area and going by the name “Mya Richards.”

Woods is described as 5 feet tall, approximately 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Weber 931-648-0656.