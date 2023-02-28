CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man they are saying could be armed and dangerous.

Dalton Lawrence, 27, is currently wanted by authorities. Police say Lawrence assaulted a 33-year-old man at the victim’s residence on Feb. 23 around 2:45 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

This is reportedly not a random act of violence, as police say the suspect and victim know each other.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Lawrence is six feet tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage can also contact Detective Neal at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5538. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or by going online and submitting a tip at P3tips.com/591.