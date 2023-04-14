CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police put out alerts Friday in an effort to find three missing teenagers, whose disappearances are unrelated.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing the runaway teenagers home.

Tarondre Turner

Tarondre Turner, 13, missing (Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

According to police, 13-year-old Tarondre Turner continues to run from DCS custody. Police said he was last seen in Nashville by his grandmother at a residence on Kingview Drive. Police did not release a date of when he was last seen.

Micah Charles

Micah Charles, 16, missing (Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

According to police, 16-year-old Micah Charles was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 12 near her home on Timberdale Drive.

Devarus Wade

Devarus Wade, 16, missing (Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

According to police, 16-year-old Devarus Wade was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on April 12 near his home on Raleigh Drive. Police said he left in a green van. Police said his legal guardian believes he was going to Nashville, where he has relatives.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these kids is urged to call 911 so officials can check their welfare status or contact Clarksville Police Det. Howard at (931) 648-0656, ext. 6662.