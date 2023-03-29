NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eleven days after a shooting in Clarksville, police have identified two potential suspects and need help locating them.

Detectives said they’re looking for siblings, Khalil Titington, 24, and Khadijah Titington, 23. According to police, the two were involved in a shooting that happened at Summit Heights on March 18th.

Khalil Titington, 24 (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) Khadijah Titington, 23 (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Police said a woman was shot once in the back, which was a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Khalil and Khadijah have warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.

They believe Khadijah may be with Keith Rugante who is also accused of evading arrest and may be in a red/maroon Nissan with front-end damage.

Three other suspects have already been arrested in the case, but police did not release information on their involvement.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Alquzweeni at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5366, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.