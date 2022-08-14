CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials are responding to a fatal crash that occurred in Clarksville on Sunday morning.

Officers say the fatal crash happened on Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road.

According to officials, officers are unable to provide details but are requesting that the public avoid the area as the investigation continues.

At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

No other information was immediately released.