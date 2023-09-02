CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is responding to a wreck with injuries involving two vehicles and a slingshot motorcycle.

The crash happened at around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Trenton Road and Meriwether Road, according to the police department.

As of 3 p.m., authorities said the status of the injuries is unknown, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Trenton Road was shut down for about an hour because of the crash. No further information was immediately available.