CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is responding to a wreck with injuries involving two vehicles and a slingshot motorcycle.
The crash happened at around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Trenton Road and Meriwether Road, according to the police department.
As of 3 p.m., authorities said the status of the injuries is unknown, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.
Trenton Road was shut down for about an hour because of the crash. No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.