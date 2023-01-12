CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is attempting to get a suspect wanted for aggravated assault to come out of a home.

Police said officers have established a perimeter around a home located in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive as negotiators try to get the suspect to come out.

The police department is asking residents in the immediate area to stay in their homes if possible. Drivers will also not be allowed to drive down Chateauroux Drive until the scene is cleared.

No other information was released.