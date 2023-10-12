CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her residence nearly two weeks ago.

Rosemary Christensen, 48, recently moved to Clarksville from Louisiana with her adult daughter but left their home on Hornbuckle Road on Sept. 29, authorities said. She has not been seen since that day.

Rosemary Christensen (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

According to her family, Rosemary doesn’t know anyone in the area and does not have a phone, money or car. They believe she may be trying to return to Louisiana.

She is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants and sneakers. Her hair is about shoulder length and her natural hair color is a brownish blonde with a bit of gray.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Anyone with information regarding Rosemary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her status, or contact Detective Smith at 931-648-0656, ext. 5695.