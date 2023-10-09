CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family for over a month.

Wanda Mosley, 64, is originally from Alabama but moved to Tennessee back in August, police said. She had been staying in Pleasant View but stopped at a shelter in Clarksville on Aug. 13.

Wanda Mosley (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Her family members said they haven’t spoken to Mosley since that day. She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has red hair and green eyes. She may also be wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Mosley or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. Additional video footage or information can also be provided by contacting Detective Dilsaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5225.