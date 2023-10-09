CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — FACT investigators in Clarksville are asking the public’s assistance locating a white SUV captured on video cameras just before a fatal motorcycle crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road back in August.

According to Clarksville Police, 19-year-old Joseph Cook, of Clarksville, was killed in the Aug. 18 crash. They are now looking for the driver of the vehicle related to that crash—an early 2000s model SUV with chrome rims and white running boards, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Nemeth at 931-648-0656, ext. 5350.