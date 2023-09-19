CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman believed to be involved in a hotel robbery last week.

Miracle Keys, 22, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and criminal impersonation, according to the police department.

Miracle Keys (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The charges stem from a robbery that happened on Sept. 15 at a hotel on Kraft Street. However, authorities don’t believe Keys acted alone. Her alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Rendja Hill, has already been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on Keys’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Alquzweeni at 931-648-0656, ext. 5366.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.