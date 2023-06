CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have located the owners of a horse found running in the city Friday morning.

The horse was found around 6 a.m. on Alexander Drive running toward Dunlop Lane and Tennova Hospital.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The horse was in good health and well-nourished but missed his family, according to Clarksville police.

Around 8:45 a.m., the owner was located, the horse has made “bond” and was returned to its owner.