CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.

Police said they were called to Avalon Street at approximately 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to authorities, Marshall Reed, 37, is believed to have pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim after a dispute.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center. As of Wednesday, Dec. 28, police said there is no update on the that person’s condition.

Reed has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, officials said

If you have any information about Reed’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Detective Ryan Steinlage at 931-648-0656, ext. 5472.