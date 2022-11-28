CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Monday morning robbery at Regions Bank.

Police responded to the bank located in the 2100 block of Lowes Drive at around 11 a.m., according to a CPD news release. Police said the suspect, described as an older man, about 5’3″ tall with grey hair, entered the bank and “produced a note demanding money.”

There was no weapon seen, according to the CPD. The man was last seen walking through the Lowe’s parking lot next to the bank.

Police said he may have left the area in a red four-door sedan. He was wearing a puffy jacket and disposable mask at that time.

The CPD did not release any further information. Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.