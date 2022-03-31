CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking for four people they say are involved in a string of car break ins and at least one auto theft.

Earlier this month police say someone stole a Nissan Altima from an apartment complex on Smithson Lane.

Several car burglaries were reported in the area following the theft and some of them were caught on camera.

Surveillance footage shows a group of four people entering cars and looking for valuables.

“The individuals that had stolen that vehicle were car hopping, checking the doors on the vehicles, and stealing stuff out of people’s cars,” Clarksville Police Spokesman Scott Beaubien said.

Beaubien says police located the missing Nissan and found evidence pointing them to the Governor’s Square Mall. That’s where security cameras captured four suspects inside.

According to Beaubien, there’s been almost 90 cars stolen in Clarksville since January 1. That’s about one car per day. He says there’s also been at least 20 guns stolen from inside cars.

“If people would just lock their cars, if they would not leave their vehicle unattended and running, and secure their valuables, secure their firearms, it would save a lot of problems,” Beaubien said.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video, you are asked to call the Clarksville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.