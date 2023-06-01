CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man believed to have been involved in a March 18 shooting that injured one person.

Khalil Titington, 24 (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Khalil Titington, 24, was one of several people who were identified as possible suspects 11 days after the shooting in Summit Heights. The suspects also included his sister, who was arrested in late March.

Police said a woman was shot once in the back. However, her wounds were considered non-life-threatening. According to authorities, Titington has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.

Detectives believe Titington intentionally left town after the shooting but suspect that he is now back in the Clarksville area. He is about 5’6″ tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Alquzweeni at 931-648-0656, ext. 5366. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.