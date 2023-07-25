CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car that may be linked to a shooting that left a teenager critically injured.

Police found the 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds in the Eagles Bluff Drive area after receiving a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Home surveillance footage later showed the moments after the teen was shot and left on the side of the road by an unknown driver.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Investigators said they are looking for a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with the Tennessee tag 831BGZW. The right rear passenger door’s “valance window,” or quarter glass window, is broken and police said there is a Mickey Mouse sticker on the driver’s side view mirror cover.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the car to call 911. The 15-year-old boy was still listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday, July 25, and the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Adair at 931-648-0656, ext. 5188. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.