CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teen who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Makhai Haley, 14, ran away from his home on Paradise Hill Road on Aug. 30 and has not been seen since, according to the police department.

Makhai Haley (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

His mother has been in contact with him through Instagram, but investigators said he “refuses to come home.” Police said Haley’s mother was only able to provide one photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Heath at 931-648-0656, ext. 5223.