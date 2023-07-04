CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized.

On Tuesday, July 4, officers responded to the intersection of Tiny Town Road at Needmore Road to investigate a shooting.

According to Clarksville police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. and one man was found shot in the leg.

Authorities reported that the man was taken to Tennova Healthcare to be treated for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown.

The intersection of Tiny Town Road at Needmore Road remained closed Tuesday morning as detectives processed the crime scene. The roadway has since reopened.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Henry at (931) 648-065 or Clarksville Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.