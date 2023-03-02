Clarksville police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Sherwood Hills area. (Courtesy: Dash10Media)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Sherwood Hills area.

Police responded to the shooting at about 1:21 p.m. near Lady Marion Drive and Fort Campbell Blvd, according to the CPD. Authorities said one person was detained.

Clarksville police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Sherwood Hills area. (Courtesy: Dash10Media) Clarksville police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Sherwood Hills area. (Courtesy: Dash10Media) Clarksville police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Sherwood Hills area. (Courtesy: Dash10Media)

Clarksville police were still on scene investigating Thursday afternoon. No further details were immediately available. News 2 has reached out for more information.