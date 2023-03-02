CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Sherwood Hills area.
Police responded to the shooting at about 1:21 p.m. near Lady Marion Drive and Fort Campbell Blvd, according to the CPD. Authorities said one person was detained.
Clarksville police were still on scene investigating Thursday afternoon. No further details were immediately available. News 2 has reached out for more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.