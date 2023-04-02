CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a wreck at a Clarksville intersection that is expected to lead to lengthy delays Sunday evening.

The Clarksville Police Department said the “severe crash” took place at Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road.

According to authorities, the intersection “is almost completely closed” as of 5:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route. If you cannot do so, you are asked to be prepared for long delays.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

No additional information has been released about this crash.