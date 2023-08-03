CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect(s) in a series of burglaries that took place last weekend at various businesses.

The first incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Smokin Chikin restaurant on Fire Station Road. Police said a thin man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and bottoms, as well as a mask and white shoes with a visible “N” on the side, was seen breaking into the business.

A short time later, at approximately 2:19 a.m., surveillance footage showed a man matching the same description breaking into Hot Pita on Madison Street, according to authorities.

Then, just after midnight on Sunday, July 30, officers said they responded to the UPS facility on Horace Crow Drive after a person was seen in and around the facility on surveillance cameras. The individual eventually ran off toward Baltimore Drive.

Video cameras also captured a blue SUV that is believed to be involved in the alleged burglaries, officials said.

Investigators are asking for help finding both the suspect(s) and the vehicle photographed below:

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Headley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5683, or Detective Smith at ext. 5695. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.