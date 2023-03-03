CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is actively investigating a shooting.
It happened on Oakmont Drive Friday evening.
Police say there are no further details available at this time, but residents nearby are asked to stay in their homes.
Police are working to collect evidence at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.