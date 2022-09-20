CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night.

It happened on Peachers Mill Road, between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road.

Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.

Authorities are processing the crime scene in the middle of Peachers Mill Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were made immediately available.